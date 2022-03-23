A MAN was warned he faces a long time behind bars after he pleaded guilty to a store robbery.

Ben Stead, 28, of High Street, Tredegar, admitted stealing cigarettes, alcohol and cash in Rhymney, Caerphilly, on February 22.

The defendant also pleaded guilty to having a kitchen knife in public.

At Cardiff Crown Court, Judge Michael Fitton QC told Stead’s barrister Andrew Kendall: “He’s got a bad record.”

He turned to the defendant and said: “You know you are going to get a prison sentence.”

Stead was remanded in custody and sentence was adjourned to April 22.