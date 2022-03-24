HERE is a round up of the public notices which have appeared in the South Wales Argus over the last week:

- The Welsh Government has issued a statutory notice in regards to the A4042 trunk road between Pontypool roundabout, Torfaen, and the Little Mill junction, Monmouthshire.

The order is for the temporary prohibition of vehicles and cyclists while work near the section of the road is being undertaken.

The temporary restrictions, which will be signed accordingly and which will not affect emergency services, will be in force and operate overnight from 8pm to 6am from march 28 to April 1, 2022, or until the temporary traffic signs are permanently removed.

The order will affect the length of the trunk road from Pontypool roundabout to Mamhilad roundabout. It will also affect the length of trunk road from Court Farm roundabout to a point 15m south-west of the centre point of its junction with the A472 to Little Mill.

The alternative route for through traffic wishing to travel north on the A4042 from south of the closure will be via the A4042 southbound to M4 J25a Grove Park, M4 eastbound to J24 Coldra, A449 northbound to Raglan, and the A40 westbound to Abergavenny.

The alternative route for non-motorway traffic from Grove Park will be to continue on the A4042 southbound to Usk Way, join the A48 Southern Distributor Road eastbound to Coldra interchange, then follow the main diversion route above.

Vice Versa for traffic wishing to travel south on the A4042 from north of the closure.

Access for local traffic will be maintained and signed along the A4045 up to the points of closure.

Traffic on the local authority maintained side roads affected by the closures will be diverted or managed through the works in accordance with the relevant local authority's requirements.

- Envirowales Limited, of Plateaux 1-2, Rassau Industrial Estate, Blaenau Gwent, is applying to change an existing Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence to keep an extra two goods vehicles and no trailers at the operating centre at Envirowales Limited, Plateaux 1-2, Rassau Industrial Estate, Blaenau Gwent.

- Mark Hazell trading as MDW (Europe) Limited, Nash Road, Newport, is applying to change an existing Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence to keep 10 extra goods vehicles and 11 trailers at the operating centre Nash Road, Newport.

- Francesca Keirle of Geshmak Bistro, 17 Charles Street, Newport, is applying to Newport City Council for a premises licence for the sale of alcohol for consumption on the premises with food between the hours of 10am to 11pm Monday to Sunday.

- Newport Angling Association Ltd annual meeting will be held on Thursday April 14 at 7.30pm at Albion Rovers AFC, Kimberley Park. Entrance with membership book only. Any notices of motion must be put in writing a minimum of three weeks before the meeting.

- Paul Morgan, trading as P Morgan Driver Hire Ltd, of 9 Graig Park Hill, Malpas, Newport, is applying to change an existing Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence to add an operating centre to keep five goods vehicles and five trailers at Penmaen Wharf, Usk Way, Newport.

- Claire Loise Kennedy, trading as J&J Kennedy Demolition Ltd, of The Old Council Yard, Gilchrist Thomas Industrial Estate, Blaenavon, is applying for a Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence to use The Old Council Yard, Gilchrist Thomas Industrial Estate, Blaenavon, as an operating centre for three goods vehicles and no trailers.

- Edwin C Farrall (Transport) Ltd, trading as Edwin C Farrall (Transport) Ltd, of Ashton Lane, Ashton, Chester, is applying to for a Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence to add an operating centre to keep five goods vehicles and 10 trailers at East Way Road, Alexandra Dock, Newport.

- Petersons Solicitors, Newport, is looking for anyone who may have an interest in or a claim against the estate of William Henry Jones (deceased), formerly of 37 Lawrence Hill Avenue, Newport, who died on October 16, 2021.

- Richard Westbury, trading as Richard Westbury Transport Ltd, of Cartref, Wolvesnewton, Chepstow, is applying for a Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence to use Unit 14B Pologrounds Industrial Estate, Pontypool, as an operating centre for four goods vehicles and 10 trailers and to use Westmor, Estavarnwey Lane, Monkswood, Usk, as an operating centre for one goods vehicle and one trailer.

- Newport Civil Service AFC, of Shannon Road, Bettws, Newport, is applying to Newport City Council for a Club Premises Certificate for the sale of alcohol (on sales) from Monday to Thursday 5pm to 9pm; Friday 5pm to 10pm and Saturday and Sunday noon to 10pm. Also on Boxing Day (December 26) and Bank Holiday Mondays noon to 10pm.