A DRIVER accused of causing his ex-girlfriend serious injury after crashing into a stationary lorry denied snorting cocaine just before getting behind the wheel.

Johnathan Smith, 38, is on trial accused of dangerous driving after drinking four or five cans of Stella Artois and taking the class A drug.

The defendant collided with the lorry while Jacqueline Walden was a passenger in a Ford Transit Tipper van at Cwmbran’s Springvale Industrial Estate.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how his then partner spent more than three weeks in hospital after suffering a broken thigh and cuts to her body and forehead.

In his defence, Smith told a jury he had taken cocaine the night before the crash and not in the hours leading up to the collision as is alleged.

The defendant was asked by his barrister Hilary Roberts why it was he hadn’t seen the lorry.

He said it was “pitch black” on the evening of the crash and added how he may have been “distracted” because he was talking to Miss Walden.

The defendant added that the lights on the vehicle he was driving were “really poor because of the age of the van”.

Mr Roberts asked him: “Do you accept that you were driving dangerously?”

The defendant replied: “No.”

Prosecutor Nuhu Gobir, cross-examining Smith, put it to him that he had told Abigale Hollings, a witness at the scene, that he was drunk.

The defendant denied this.

Mr Gobir asked him: “Did you say something along the lines that you were smashed?”

Smith replied: “No.”

When the defendant was interviewed by police the day after the crash he told them he had drunk four or five cans of Stella Artois lager before picking his ex-girlfriend up.

He had also admitted to detectives taking cocaine “in the hours before the collision”, the prosecution claims.

When he was giving evidence during the trial, Smith told jurors he had drunk two cans of Stella Artois on the morning of the crash and two further cans after finishing work in the afternoon.

Whilst Smith was being treated at the University of Wales Hospital, Cardiff, following the crash, a blood sample was taken from him.

Mr Gobir said: “The prosecution and defence toxicology experts have prepared reports and both agree that the presence of cocaine in the defendant’s blood was several hours following his arrest which would suggest he had consumed cocaine very shortly before the incident.

“It is agreed that at the time of the incident the defendant would have a much high level of cocaine in his blood and would likely have been under the influence of cocaine.

“There was cocaethylene in his blood which is indicative of alcohol and cocaine being present in the body of the defendant.”

Smith, of Waun Road, Cwmbran, denies causing serious injury by dangerous driving on the night of September 15, 2020.

The jury has retired to consider its verdict.

Proceeding.