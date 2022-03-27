A TREDEGAR man has had his licence taken away after being caught almost three times over the drink drive limit.
Martyn Joel Wood, of Brynbach Street, was stopped by police on Avenue De Clichy in Merthyr Tydfil on Sunday, February 13.
He was breathalysed, and recorded a reading of 92 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The UK drink drive limit is 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.
Wood, 36, admitted the offence, and was banned from driving or from holding a licence for 23 months at Merthyr Tydfil Magistrates' Court on Monday, February 28.
The disqualification could be reduced by 23 weeks if he completes an approved course by June 19 next year.
Wood was also ordered to complete 80 hours of unpaid work, and pay £85 in costs and a £95 victim surcharge.
