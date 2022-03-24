A POPULAR beauty shop in Newport city centre has seemingly closed down.

Local business Bubble Bath and Bodyworks burst onto the scene when it opened in late 2019.

Situated at 47 Commercial Street, it quickly became Newport’s answer to global cosmetics giant Lush – selling bath bombs, soaps, candles and more.

But now the shop appears to have closed down – with little to no notice or warning.

Heavy shutters have been lowered preventing anyone from looking inside the store, and during busy shopping hours, the premises appears empty and vacant.

Bath bombs inside the store - pictured shortly after opening

It is thought that it has been closed for a number of weeks, with the shop last thought to have been open in early March.

The Bubble website is no longer functioning, and their social media channels were last updated in early January.

And now the premises has been listed as being vacant and available to let, at a rate of £12,500 per annum.

A large to let sign has also been placed above the shop in recent days.

No official word has come from the bosses of Bubble confirming the closure, and while it is a possibility that they could have relocated, the silence currently suggests otherwise.

Sad end to promising local business

When Bubble Bath and Bodyworks first opened in Newport in November 2019, it was said to have taken “social media by storm”.

The store was said to sell environmentally friendly products – all being vegetarian, and 95 per cent vegan.

At the time of opening, there were big plans in place for the future of the shop, with the owner telling the Argus that the opening was “phase one”, with future plans for an expansion, including another room for “bath bomb parties for children, as well as teaching people how to make their own” bath bombs and soaps.

How the shop looked when open

There was also talk of a second floor beauty room, where makeup parties and tutorials could be held.

However, it is not thought that this ever came to fruition.

The property listing for 47 Commercial Street can be found on the Linnells website here.