A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

ROBERT JOHN JUNIOR HAYMAN, 29, of Sandpiper Way, Duffryn, Newport, was jailed for 10 weeks after he pleaded guilty to using threatening/abusive/insulting words/behaviour with intent to cause fear of/provoke unlawful violence on August 23, 2021.

He was ordered to pay a £128 surcharge following his release from prison.

SCOTT JENKINS, 26, of Aran Court, Thornhill, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for three years after he admitted drink driving with 56 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Caldicot Way, Pontrhydyrun, on February 13.

He was ordered to pay £525 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

LEVI GALE, 24, of Ffordd Y Maes, Caerphilly, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to harassment in Cardiff between November 5 and December 7, 2021.

He must carry out 80 hours of unpaid work, complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, was made the subject of a 12-month restraining order and pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

SAMUAL COOMER, 28, of Penallta Way, Gellihaf, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on the A467 in Newport on August 28, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £525 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MICHAEL LEE WILLIAMS, 44, of Pencoed Avenue, Cefn Fforest, Blackwood, was banned from driving for 14 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cocaine derivative in his blood in Bargoed on August 28, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ANTHONY MARK EVANS, 37, of The Granary, Tredegar, was jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he admitted public disorder and the criminal damage of a Ford Transit van on September 2, 2021.

He must complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.