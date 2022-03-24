After three long years away, the Glastonbury Festival finally returns this summer and if you missed out on tickets now is your chance to get hold of some.

Thanks to the pandemic, the largest greenfield festival in the world was cancelled in 2020 and 2021, but it is back this year, running at Worthy Farm in Pilton from June 22 to 26.

Coach & Ticket Packages will be going on resale from 6pm on Thursday (March 24).

Headliners on the Pyramid Stage this year are Billie Eilish, Sir Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar, while the Sunday afternoon legend slot will be filled by Diana Ross.

We've just announced the 90 acts on the longlist of our 2022 Emerging Talent Competition! Hear them -> https://t.co/vzLChzPR5E #ETC2022 pic.twitter.com/ATz6zhmUP7 — Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) March 18, 2022

Glastonbury ticket resale

Tickets sold out in record time in 2020 and most people have held them over for this year’s event but there is still one last glimmer of hope for anyone yet to secure entry to the festival.

The Glastonbury Festival ticket resale is your last chance to get into the event and join more than 200,000 revellers in those hallowed fields this summer.

Register for Glastonbury tickets

If you are going to try your luck in the resale, everyone you are booking a ticket for must be registered.

If you are already registered, you can use your existing registration number.

For anyone not registered, unfortunately registration is now closed and will not reopen until after the resale.

Glastonbury coach resale

Coach & Ticket Packages go on sale from 6pm on Thursday (March 24).

Do not buy a coach package unless you are committed to travel on the coach selected as it is a mandatory requirement in order to receive your festival ticket.

Tickets are distributed once the coach has departed from the pick-up point so make sure to have photo ID with you.

If you are travelling with someone who does not require an entry ticket, children under the age of 12 for example, you still need to book the required number of additional seats when making your Coach Package booking.

Glastonbury general resale

The general admission ticket resale takes place from 9am on Sunday (March 27).

Car park tickets will also be available during the general admission resale.

Glastonbury glamping resale

Any Campervan, Tipi, Sticklinch and Worthy View cancellations will go back on sale immediately after the general admission resale at 11am on Sunday.

How much do Glastonbury tickets cost

Glastonbury festival tickets cost £280 + £5 booking fee per person.

Secure delivery of general admission tickets is charged at £9.30 postage per order and Coach & Ticket Package e-Ticket delivery is £2.50 per order.

Coach travel prices range from £22 up to £110 depending on where you are travelling from and if you need a single or return ticket.

UK tickets can be purchased with a UK debit card or Visa or Mastercard credit cards. International Tickets can only be bought by Visa or Mastercard credit cards.

All tickets for the festival are individually personalised to the named ticket holder and are strictly non-transferable.

Tickets will be on sale via Seetickets. Only See Tickets are authorised to sell tickets for Glastonbury Festival, no other site or agency will be allocated tickets.