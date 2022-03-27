FIVE Blaenau Gwent residents have had their cases heard in Magistrates’ Court recently.

Offences included speeding, failing to identify the driver of a vehicle which had been allegedly involved in an offence, and breaching a domestic violence protection order.

The cases were heard in Merthyr and Cardiff.

Here’s a round-up of the cases:

MATTHEW THOMAS EDWARDS, 35, of Kimberley Terrace in Georgetown, Tredegar, has been ordered to pay almost £350 after being caught going seven mph over the speed limit.

Edwards was caught doing 37mph by a speed camera in Cardiff at Newport Road’s junction with Rover Way on August 28 last year.

The offence was proved using the single justice procedure at Cardiff Magistrates' Court Tuesday, March 8.

Edwards was fined £220, and ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £34 surcharge. He also had three points added to his licence.

DAVID MATTHEW JOSEPH, 37, of Howy Road in Rassau, was ordered to pay £1,346 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He pleaded not guilty, and the offence was proved in his absence at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, March 9, and he had six points added to his licence.

It related to an alleged offence of failing to comply with a red traffic light on Newport Road in Cardiff on July 6 last year.

PAUL JET GRIFFITHS, 38, of Marine Street in Cwm, was jailed after breaching a domestic violence protection order.

Griffiths breached the order on March 4, after it had been imposed at Merthyr Tydfil Magistrates' Court on February 10.

He admitted the breach at Merthyr Tydfil Magistrates' Court on Friday, March 4, and was jailed for six days due to it being his second breach of the order.

DAVID MORGAN, 52, of Church Street in Ebbw Vale, has been ordered to pay more than £230 after being caught speeding in Cardiff.

Morgan was caught by a speed camera on Pentwyn Road on September 9 last year, doing 40mph in a 30mph zone.

He admitted the offence, and was fined £107 at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Friday, March 18.

He was also ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £34 surcharge, and had three points added to his licence.

SHANE BOND, 34, of The Walk in Blaina, was ordered to pay £344 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

The offence was proved using the single justice procedure at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, March 2, and he had six points added to his licence.

Bond avoided losing his licence due to accumulating too many points due to mitigating circumstances – namely he would lose his employment and had family members reliant on him.