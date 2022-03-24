THIS week, Gwent has been bathed in sunshine – and that looks to continue into the weekend.
Gwent residents should dig out the sun tan lotion and clean off the barbecues, as the Met Office has forecast “warm sunshine” across the region over the weekend.
“The dry, settled weather continues into the weekend, with some warm sunshine by day and some chilly nights,” read the forecast. “A little cooler and perhaps cloudier on Monday, but staying dry.”
Here’s a round-up of the forecast across the Gwent region, and for Sunday morning’s Cardiff Half Marathon.
Newport
Saturday
- 9am: Sunny – 10C
- 12pm: Sunny – 14C
- 3pm: Sunny – 15C
- 6pm: Sunny – 13C
- 9pm: Clear night – 11C
Sunday
- 10am: Sunny – 9C
- 1pm: Sunny – 13C
- 4pm: Sunny intervals – 14C
- 7pm: Sunny intervals – 13C
- 10pm: Partly cloudy night – 10C
Pontypool
Saturday
- 9am: Sunny – 10C
- 12pm: Sunny – 14C
- 3pm: Sunny intervals – 15C
- 6pm: Sunny – 12C
- 9pm: Clear night – 9C
Sunday
- 10am: Sunny – 9C
- 1pm: Sunny intervals – 13C
- 4pm: Cloudy – 14C
- 7pm: Sunny intervals – 12C
- 10pm: Partly cloudy night – 9C
Chepstow
Saturday
- 9am: Sunny – 10C
- 12pm: Sunny – 14C
- 3pm: Sunny– 15C
- 6pm: Sunny – 13C
- 9pm: Clear night – 10C
Sunday
- 10am: Sunny – 9C
- 1pm: Sunny intervals – 13C
- 4pm: Sunny intervals – 14C
- 7pm: Sunny intervals – 12C
- 10pm: Partly cloudy night – 9C
Caerphilly
Saturday
- 9am: Sunny – 11C
- 12pm: Sunny – 15C
- 3pm: Sunny– 16C
- 6pm: Sunny intervals – 13C
- 9pm: Clear night – 10C
Sunday
- 10am: Sunny – 9C
- 1pm: Sunny – 14C
- 4pm: Cloudy – 15C
- 7pm: Sunny intervals – 13C
- 10pm: Clear night – 10C
Ebbw Vale
Saturday
- 9am: Sunny – 9C
- 12pm: Sunny – 13C
- 3pm: Sunny– 14C
- 6pm: Sunny – 12C
- 9pm: Clear night – 8C
Sunday
- 10am: Sunny – 8C
- 1pm: Sunny – 12C
- 4pm: Sunny intervals – 13C
- 7pm: Sunny – 11C
- 10pm: Partly cloudy night – 8C
Cardiff
Sunday
- 7am: Clear – 7C
- 10am: Sunny – 9C
- 1pm: Sunny intervals – 13C
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.