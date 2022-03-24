THIS week, Gwent has been bathed in sunshine – and that looks to continue into the weekend.

Gwent residents should dig out the sun tan lotion and clean off the barbecues, as the Met Office has forecast “warm sunshine” across the region over the weekend.  

“The dry, settled weather continues into the weekend, with some warm sunshine by day and some chilly nights,” read the forecast. “A little cooler and perhaps cloudier on Monday, but staying dry.”

Here’s a round-up of the forecast across the Gwent region, and for Sunday morning’s Cardiff Half Marathon.

Newport

Saturday

  • 9am: Sunny – 10C
  • 12pm: Sunny – 14C
  • 3pm: Sunny – 15C
  • 6pm: Sunny – 13C
  • 9pm: Clear night – 11C

Sunday

  • 10am: Sunny – 9C
  • 1pm: Sunny – 13C
  • 4pm: Sunny intervals – 14C
  • 7pm: Sunny intervals – 13C
  • 10pm: Partly cloudy night – 10C

Pontypool

Saturday

  • 9am: Sunny – 10C
  • 12pm: Sunny – 14C
  • 3pm: Sunny intervals – 15C
  • 6pm: Sunny – 12C
  • 9pm: Clear night – 9C

Sunday

  • 10am: Sunny – 9C
  • 1pm: Sunny intervals – 13C
  • 4pm: Cloudy – 14C
  • 7pm: Sunny intervals – 12C
  • 10pm: Partly cloudy night – 9C

Chepstow

Saturday

  • 9am: Sunny – 10C
  • 12pm: Sunny – 14C
  • 3pm: Sunny– 15C
  • 6pm: Sunny – 13C
  • 9pm: Clear night – 10C

Sunday

  • 10am: Sunny – 9C
  • 1pm: Sunny intervals – 13C
  • 4pm: Sunny intervals – 14C
  • 7pm: Sunny intervals – 12C
  • 10pm: Partly cloudy night – 9C

Caerphilly

Saturday

  • 9am: Sunny – 11C
  • 12pm: Sunny – 15C
  • 3pm: Sunny– 16C
  • 6pm: Sunny intervals – 13C
  • 9pm: Clear night – 10C

Sunday

  • 10am: Sunny – 9C
  • 1pm: Sunny – 14C
  • 4pm: Cloudy – 15C
  • 7pm: Sunny intervals – 13C
  • 10pm: Clear night – 10C

Ebbw Vale

Saturday

  • 9am: Sunny – 9C
  • 12pm: Sunny – 13C
  • 3pm: Sunny– 14C
  • 6pm: Sunny – 12C
  • 9pm: Clear night – 8C

Sunday

  • 10am: Sunny – 8C
  • 1pm: Sunny – 12C
  • 4pm: Sunny intervals – 13C
  • 7pm: Sunny – 11C
  • 10pm: Partly cloudy night – 8C

Cardiff

Sunday

  • 7am: Clear – 7C
  • 10am: Sunny – 9C
  • 1pm: Sunny intervals – 13C