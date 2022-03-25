ONE of the world’s most well-known speedsters will be stopping off in Cwmbran next month.
No, it's not Usain Bolt - he's off training for Soccer Aid - but this special visitor does also have a stellar record at the Olympic Games.
Sonic The Hedgehog will be visiting The Entertainer at Cwmbran Centre to meet with fans following the release of Sonic The Hedgehog 2.
He will be at the store on Saturday, April 30 between 10am and 4pm for a free meet-and-greet.
Craig Lowe, events co-ordinator at The Entertainer, said: “We’re excited to be welcoming families to our store to meet the lighting-fast cartoon hero, Sonic The Hedgehog.
“Sonic has inspired children for more than 30 years, and it’s great to see him being enjoyed by a whole new generation.
“Whether you’re three or 33, we can’t wait to see guests’ best superhero poses as they join us for an exciting family day out capturing snaps with Sonic.”
There is no booking required to meet Sonic, but visitors are advised to arrive in plenty of time to avoid disappointment.
