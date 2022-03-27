WE'VE all been enjoying some fabulous weather over the last few days and our camera club members have been sharing some fantastic spring pictures with us.
This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.
More than 4,600 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?
Planters full of daffodils in Newport. Picture: Jim Cousins
Taken in nice spring weather Today in Pontypool. Picture: Jodie Fisher
Picture by Tammy Louise Mountain
The Ridgeway, Newport, looking like spring has sprung. Picture: Jane Daniels
A bee hard at work. Picture: Sharon Smith
A beautiful spring day at Blackrock, near Caldicot. Picture: Catherine Mayo
