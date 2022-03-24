GLOBAL covid rules are slowly starting to ease up, and for many, this means a summer holiday abroad might be back on the cards.

While some people have been able to jet off during covid, for the most part, staycations have been the main getaway option for people.

As a result, airports turned into ghost towns, with fewer flights operating.

What’s more, a large chunk of the infrastructure around the travel business also suffered during the pandemic, too.

One of the first casualties was the airport shuttle service which connects Newport with Bristol Airport.

While Cardiff Airport is just about closer, Bristol is the larger airport, and offers more flights and destinations.

But, with only a handful of planes taking off every day, the National Express route was shut down.

Now, with the situation looking clearer, even if some restrictions remain in place this side of the border, the route is being reinstated from Friday, April 1.

What to expect as shuttle service resumes

Once the bus route resumes late next week, holidaymakers will be able to catch one of six buses running per day.

The service, which starts at Cardiff’s Sophia Gardens, calls in at Newport Central Bus Station, before continuing on to the West of England airport.

National Express took to social media to confirm that the route is being restored.

🚌 Great news! The @nationalexpress service from Cardiff to Bristol Airport will be returning on Friday 1st April



This service will run six journeys per day via Newport and Bristol



▶️To find out more, including the route map and timetable, click here >> https://t.co/ggZ2rPWpec pic.twitter.com/szOIYgSzFu — Bristol Airport (@BristolAirport) March 23, 2022

According to the bus firm, the journey from Newport takes 50 minutes, and it is recommended that customers book a service which will get them to the airport at least three hours before their scheduled flight departure time to factor in potential traffic woes.

As the service is designed for those flying off to exciting destinations, customers can take two 20kg suitcases and one item of hand luggage per adult – though they are also advised to make sure that they don’t fall foul of their airline’s baggage rules at the other side.

One thing is not yet clear – whether face coverings will be mandatory aboard.

Currently in Wales, face coverings on public transport is still required.

But, later this week, the Welsh Government is set to determine whether this rule, along with all other covid restrictions, could be lifted.

Everything you need to know about the shuttle service can be found online here.