THE gateway to the Forbidden Forest is set to open once again as the Harry Potter Experience returns to the UK - and tickets go on sale today!

The popular event is being held at Cheshire's Arley Hall & Gardens once again, giving Potterheads the chance to meet the wizarding world's most enchanting creatures and beasts.

Described as 'the most magical of walks', the Harry Potter experience will take place throughout October 2022 with various sessions available.

Wizards and witches of all ages are welcome to explore the spellbindingly beautiful Forbidden Forest.

How to get tickets for Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience

Tickets will go on sale via Fever Up from midday on Thursday, March 24.

Ticket prices will start from £19.50 per person.

What will the experience include?





Potter fans will be able to wander down illuminated woodland paths inspired by the Forbidden Forest where they will discover a host of magical surprises along the way.

Mystical creatures from JK Rowling’s Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts series will be lurking in the forest, including Hippogriffs, centaurs, unicorns and Nifflers, among others.

The night-time woodland experience, created by Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment, is suitable for the whole family to enjoy, with plenty to keep fans of all ages to see and do.

As well as seeing the forest come to life, visitors will be able to indulge in an array of tasty food and drinks at a seasonally themed village, and pick up some goodies at the on-site merchandise shop.

The trail follows a one-way route and is designed to be accessible to all visitors.

Peter van Roden, senior vice president of Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment said the Forbidden Forest "offers fans a new way to enjoy some of the most iconic and magical wizarding world moments".

He added: “We’re thrilled to be working alongside Thinkwell to bring this incredible light trail to life at Arley Hall & Gardens, a perfect location where the natural beauty of the forest trail and illuminated sets filled with familiar creatures from the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts series, will make for a magical experience for fans of all ages.”

JK Rowling released Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone in 1997 - the rest is history.

Since readers young and old were first introduced to the 'boy who lived' - under the stairs at 4 Privet Drive - fans have been spoilt with seven books and eight films.

The last book was released in 2007 while the final film, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 was released in 2011.

Yet the wizarding world of Harry Potter remains one of the world's most-loved fictional worlds with grown adults still awaiting their letter from Hogwarts.

Many of us grew up alongside Harry, Ron and Hermione, glued to the books and eagerly awaiting the cinema releases, while younger generations are only just discovering the magical world beyond Platform 9 3/4.