FAST-FOOD giant McDonald's is facing shortages of a key ingredient as they face ongoing supply chain issues.
Customers may notice that certain items on the menu may be served slightly differently due to problems with some ingredients missing.
One branch in Teesside saw customers being told that the restaurant chain was in short supply of tomatoes.
The lack of tomatoes is seeing new menu items the Big Tasty and the Big Tasty with bacon being affected with only one slice of tomato rather than the normal two.
A spokesperson from Mcdonald's said: "We are currently experiencing a shortage in our supply of tomatoes."
Adding that they "apologise for any inconvenience, and thank our customers for their patience. We are working hard to resolve this issue as quickly as possible."
However asides from the chain issues of tomatoes, the full menu looks to be running normally.
But tomatoes are not the only ingredient that Mcdonald's is struggling with lately, as the brand was forced to take the new Chicken Big Mac off the menu after selling out in just 10 days.
McDonald’s branches in Gwent:
- Abergavenny: Iberis Road
- Blackwood: High Road
- Caerphilly: Crossways Park
- Cwmbran: North Walk
- Magor: M4, junction 23A
- Newbridge: Unit 2, Newbridge Gateway
- Newport: Afon Ebbw Road, Risca
- Newport: Asda, Pencarn Way
- Newport: Coldra roundabout
- Newport: Harlech Retail Park, Cardiff Road
- Newport: High Street
- Newport: Lyne Road
- Newport: Newport Retail Park, Spytty
- Pontypool: Off the A4042 at New Inn
