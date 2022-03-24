MORRISONS is helping customers celebrate Mother’s Day affordably this year by offering all the ingredients for a delicious Sunday roast dinner for under a fiver.
Yes, a whole roast for less than £5!
Customers can head to stores and online now and pick up a whole chicken for £2.99, a pack of The Best Potatoes for 99p and two packs of vegetables for 39p each – bringing the total cost of the meal to just £4.76.
Shoppers can choose two packets of vegetables from a choice of parsnips, carrots, swede and broccoli.
All products are from British farms and usually retail to a combined price of £6.98.
Rebecca Halliday, Senior Seasonal Event Manager at Morrisons, says, “We know this is an important day to celebrate mums and everything they do. At under a fiver, we hope this offer means more people can afford to treat mum to a special roast this Mother’s Day.”
Morrisons Feed the Family for a Fiver Roast Dinner Deal is available in all 497 stores and online now.
The supermarket will also be offering a ‘Pocket Money Menu’ in its cafes this week. This is a menu created by kids to include some of mums’ favourites such as tea, coffee, toasted pancakes and crumpets for just 99p.
Order your Mother's Day roast dinner on the Morrisons website now.
