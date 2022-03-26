A CAERPHILLY motorist has been fined and banned from driving, after being convicted of four offences.
Joshua Barsby appeared before West Glamorgan Magistrates' Court in Swansea on Wednesday, March 23, faced with the motoring offences.
The 29-year-old, of Park View, Bargoed, pleaded guilty to all four charges.
On October 17, 2021, South Wales Police stopped Barsby on Cadoxton Road in Neath, while he was driving a BMW 3 Series.
He was found to have been travelling at 90mph on a dual carriageway, breaking the speed limit.
Submitting to testing, Barsby was also found to have had 2.9 microgram per litre of delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol – cannabis - in his blood.
He was also found to have been driving without third party insurance, and driving without a licence to drive a vehicle of that class.
His guilty pleas were taken into account when the sentence was handed down.
For drug driving, he was fined £120, and disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 16 months.
He was fined a further £40 for the speeding offence, and £120 for driving without insurance.
While he was not handed a separate fine for issues relating to the type of license that he held, Barsby was also ordered to pay £85 in costs to the Crown Prosecution Service, and ordered to pay a £34 surcharge to fund victim services.
All told, his balance to pay stands at £399, and the court has made an application for the amount to be deducted from future benefit payments.
