THE CORONAVIRUS case rate in just one of the Gwent authorities is lower than the Wales-wide average, as more than 2,700 cases have been recorded across the county.

The latest Public Health Wales figures – for the 24 hours up to 9am on Wednesday – recorded 2,743 new cases across Wales, of which 614 were recorded in Gwent.

Newport recorded the highest number of new Covid cases in Gwent, with 166.

Only Cardiff (296), Rhondda Cynon Taf (212), and Carmarthenshire (196) have recorded more cases that Newport.

Caerphilly saw a rise of 137 new cases, while there were 132 new cases recorded in Monmouthshire.

Seven local authorities recorded fewer cases than Blaenau Gwent (105), while just four areas recorded fewer new cases than Torfaen (74).

The Wales-wide rolling seven day case rate per 100,000 people – up to March 19, the latest available figure – now stands at 424.2.

Blaenau Gwent’s case rate (662.7) is the highest in both Gwent and in Wales, while Torfaen’s (483.2) is the third highest.

Monmouthshire’s case rate now stands at 470.5, while Newport’s is 460.3.

Currently, only Caerphilly (415.8) has a case rate below the Wales-wide figure.

Public Health Wales has confirmed that two further coronavirus deaths in Wales. Neither of these deaths were recorded in Gwent, where the death toll since the start of the pandemic remains at 1,199.

Here's where the latest cases have been recorded:

Cardiff: 296

Rhondda Cynon Taf: 212

Carmarthenshire: 196

Newport: 166

Caerphilly: 137 

Monmouthshire: 132

Swansea: 127

Vale of Glamorgan: 123

Flintshire: 121

Pembrokeshire: 120

Powys: 120

Bridgend: 118

Wrexham: 118

Blaenau Gwent: 105

Denbighshire: 105

Gwynedd: 89 

Neath Port Talbot: 85

Torfaen: 74

Conwy: 70

Merthyr Tydfil: 65

Ceredigion: 51

Anglesey: 43

Resident Outside Wales: 48

Unknown Location: 22