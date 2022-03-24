A PLANE which flew over Newport was forced to make an emergency landing, it has been confirmed.

The Dassault Falcon 20 aircraft – a business jet, departed Bournemouth Airport this morning - Thursday, March 24 - on an unspecified journey.

Having taken off from Dorset at around 9.10am, it headed north-west, passing directly over Newport, Risca and Blackwood on its journey.

But, at some stage during this flight, the crew on board the aircraft - which was travelling under the callsign Jammer11, declared an emergency.

The plane turned around high above the Welsh coast at Tywyn, before dropping to a lower altitude, and headed back over Newport and Gwent.

The route that the plane took (Credit: Radarbox)

At 10.09am, it was safely able to land back on the ground at Bournemouth Airport, where it has since remained.

It is understood that the aircraft encountered technical difficulties in mid-air.

As a result, police and the fire service were scrambled to Bournemouth to be on standby for the plane’s return.

Our sister title, The Dorset Echo, confirmed that the plane touched down safely.

Flight tracking service Radarbox tracked the plane's journey across the skies of Wales.

Statement from police in full

A Dorset Police spokesperson told the Echo: “Dorset Police received a report at 10.11am on Thursday, March 24 from the fire service making us aware of a potential emergency involving an aircraft experiencing technical difficulties that was due to land at Bournemouth International Airport.

“An update was received at 10.21am that the aircraft had landed safely and all was in order. No further action was required.”

Additional reporting by Ben Williets.