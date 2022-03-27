TWO members of staff at Hospice of the Valleys raised enough money to fund more than a fortnight of overnight care for patients by giving up sleep for one night.

Hospice of the Valleys is a Blaenau Gwent charity which offers end-of-life care and support for carers.

It offers a Hospice at Home service, where a carer will visit a patient at home – often overnight – so that their family or carer can get some much-needed rest.

To help fund the service, two members of staff took part in the Big Stay Awake campaign, where people are encouraged to give up one night of sleep to raise funds for the Hospice.

The campaign has currently raised around £2,000.

A spokesperson for Hospice of the Valleys said it costs £112.23 to provide a night shift in a patient’s home, meaning the money raised will fund more than 17 shifts.

Rachel Mills, a member of the hospice administration team, took part in the Big Stay Awake with her niece Lilly-Jo, where they played games, ate snacks, and got to work on some creative Easter art.

Rachel Mills and her niece Lilly-Jo. Picture: Hospice of the Valleys.

“The money raised will make an enormous difference to our patients and their family,” she said. “You notice the relief when families know that someone will be there to support their loved ones while they get some much needed rest.

“Working previously in a care home, I am aware of how essential this support is for someone living with a life-limiting illness and how much relief it can give to carers to prevent them from going into carer crisis.”

Michelle Thomas, a healthcare assistant, supported the campaign by working one of her night shifts for free – and also went on to raise £1,698.48 in sponsorship.

“I had the privilege to be able to do my night shift with a lady called Marilyn, who was not only a patient but became a friend over the weeks and months that myself and our team supported her and her family,” she said.

Michelle Thomas, a healthcare assistant, took part the Big Stay Awake on her night shift with Marilyn (pictured). Picture: Hospice of the Valleys.

“Little did I know when I did this shift, it would be the last time that I got to look after such a brave and courageous lady who, herself, with dedication and passion, raised lots of funds over the years to help the Hospice of the Valleys.

“I would personally like to thank everyone for their support and generosity. Everyone’s donations continue to make Hospice at Home possible.”

Marilyn’s family, who also supported the campaign, said: “The care and compassion was phenomenal, looking after our beautiful mam and the support and care they gave us was outstanding.

“Everyone was always at the end of a phone if we needed them.

“Even after mam’s passing, they are all still checking up on us which is appreciated.

“We thank each and every one of you from the bottom of our hearts for getting us through the hardest thing we have ever had to do.”