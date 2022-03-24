Here's the latest Argus column by Newport West MP Ruth Jones:

AS WE approach daylight savings time on Sunday, March 27, it is not just the sky that seems to be getting lighter.

On March 16 Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe finally returned to the United Kingdom, after first being detained by the Iranian authorities on April 3, 2016, almost six years after her initial arrest, during which time her family, friends and elected representatives worked tirelessly to free Nazanin.

This case is personal to me, Richard Ratcliffe’s sister, Rebecca Jones, is a constituent of mine.

I have been in awe of the way she and Richard have gone about highlighting Nazanin’s plight, never giving up, always calm and dignified as they spoke to Government officials, politicians, and the media.

I was privileged to meet Richard as he protested outside the Iranian Embassy in London in 2019 and again last November as he undertook another hunger strike outside the Foreign Office.

The way the whole family have united to keep Nazanin’s situation in the spotlight is inspirational and a testament to the strong bonds of love between them all.

Rebecca has always been there to support Richard and look after Gabriella whenever needed. I want to pay tribute to her as well as Richard and I hope the family will now be allowed much needed privacy to settle back into normal life here in the UK.

But whilst they settle back into family life, we must ensure that this can never happen to another UK family, and I will do my best to make sure that lessons are learned.

- On Sunday, March 11, a dedicated band of local activists organised a Stand With Ukraine rally outside the Westgate Hotel.

I was privileged to be able to speak alongside other elected representatives and it was good to see so many people come together to show support for the people of Ukraine. We must do all we can to show that Putin cannot win his illegal war against a sovereign nation.

I am overwhelmed that, at the most recent count, 120,000 individuals had signed up for the new Homes for Ukraine scheme. It’s important that a scheme like this is monitored closely, I share the concerns raised by the Refugee Council about the support needed after the Ukrainian families arrive.

Nevertheless, this is the first vital step to enable the people of the UK to live up to our international obligations and demonstrate our compassion and practical support.

If you want to sign up for the scheme you will need the name of a particular refugee.

If you don’t have that name, local charities, faith groups or community organisations may be able to provide one.

To register for the scheme, use the following link: https://homesforukraine.campaign.gov.uk/

- My office continues to support people across Newport West so if you have a query or need assistance please contact us on ruth.jones.mp@parliament.uk or 01633 256268. We also continue to have regular virtual surgeries. If you want an appointment, please get in touch.