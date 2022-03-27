SINCE late 2019, street lights in Caerphilly County Borough have been switched off each night between midnight and 5.30am.

The council maintains the policy is to limit the impact on the environment, but Plaid Cymru has claimed it is to save money.

What has the Labour-led council said?





Deputy leader of the council, Cllr Jamie Pritchard, has said he is not prepared to “abandon environmental commitments” weeks before an election.

Cllr Pritchard, who represents the Morgan Jones ward, said: “The re-introduction of street lighting between midnight and 5.30am alone would pump around additional 750 tonnes of carbon into the atmosphere.”

In June 2019, Caerphilly County Borough Council declared a Climate Emergency and committed to being net carbon neutral by 2030.

Cllr Pritchard said that climate change is the most important issue of our time and added carbon emissions in the borough were “far too high” when Plaid Cymru were in charge of the council.

He added: “This Labour administration has more than halved carbon emissions by converting to LED and introducing part night lighting.

“The policy had previous cross-party support, but to reverse decisions on street lighting in the run-up to an election would be cynical.”

What is Plaid Cymru’s stance?





Plaid Cymru has said the strategy is “all about saving money”.

A Freedom of Information (FOI) request by Plaid Cymru revealed that 100 per cent of the council’s street lights are run using “green electricity”.

Cllr Colin Elsbury, who represents the St Martins ward, said the council should not delay switching on the lights any further.

Cllr Elsbury added: “Senior Labour councillors have peddled the line that lights were being turned off as part of its drive to become carbon neutral.

“The former deputy leader [Cllr Sean Morgan] said the turn-off in the early hours was made ‘in the face of existing environmental commitments’ and the current deputy leader [Cllr Jamie Pritchard] has made similar comments in the past.

“But the truth now is that it is really all about saving money at the expense of those that feel vulnerable by the great lights switch-off.”

Delyth Jewell, Plaid Cymru’s regional Senedd Member for South Wales East, said: “During the winter in particular, it is vital that street lighting is kept on so that people feel safe after dark.

“This is as true for women walking home at night as it is for people putting the bins out in icy conditions – the fundamental point is that residents’ safety should not be compromised. It is imperative that they switch the lights back on, and soon.”

What is green electricity?

Green electricity is defined as renewable energy, meaning it is derived from renewable sources such as wind and solar.

Cllr Elsbury pointed to the fact that all street lights have been converted to LED lamps – and said following the FOI information the energy used is green and therefore carbon-free.

But, LED lights are not carbon-free. According to the non-profit organisation The Climate Group, LED street lights reduce carbon emissions by between 50 and 70 per cent and “one of the most actionable and ready-to-implement technologies” to transition to a low carbon economy and peak emissions in the next decade.

What is the cost of street lights?





In the 2020/21 financial year, the council spent £925,602.92 on street lighting.

Cllr Elsbury said the lights should be switched on, especially following the “generous” financial settlement from the Welsh Government.

Before Christmas, the Welsh Government announced its provisional local government settlement, which will see every Welsh local authority receive at least an extra 8.4 per cent in funding for 2022/23.

Will the street lights be switched on in future?





The council’s leadership has previously claimed the policy is under review and that if crime in certain areas increases then the lights would come back on in those areas.

However, a universal switch-on looks unlikely. There is also confusion over whether or not switching the lights completely back on would increase carbon emissions.

Deputy Council leader Jamie Pritchard said: “The policy had previous cross-party support, but to reverse decisions on street lighting in the run-up to an election would be cynical.

“Cllr Elsbury is incorrect to say street lighting is free from carbon emissions. The re-introduction of street lighting between midnight and 5.30am alone would pump around additional 750 tonnes of carbon into the atmosphere.”

When asked to explain this further, as street lights ‘use green energy’, Cllr Pritchard said council officials had assured him the figure was correct.