GWENT Police are appealing for witnesses after an air ambulance was called for a cyclist in Llansoy, Monmouthshire.
The 53-year-old man was found injured on Chepstow Road at around 2.35pm on Wednesday, March 23.
Wales Air Ambulance took the man to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff where he is receiving treatment for facial injuries.
His injuries are not life threatening, but are thought to be serious.
Gwent Police are asking witnesses to come forward, especially anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage of the area between 2.15pm and 2.45pm on Wednesday.
To contact Gwent Police, call 101 or message them on Facebook or Twitter citing the reference 2200095832.
Witnesses can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
