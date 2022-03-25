A MONMOUTHSHIRE man has been banned from the roads after he was caught driving high on cocaine.
Louis Jay Quinton, 21, of Wern Lane in Glascoed, was caught drug driving on the A483 Fabian Way in Neath on May 12 last year.
He tested positive for Benzoylecgonine (a cocaine breakdown product) when officers conducted a blood test. Quinton recorded 51 micrograms of Benzoylecgonine per litre of blood, when the legal limit is 50 micrograms per litre.
He admitted the offence, and was fined £144 at Swansea Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, March 17.
Quinton was ordered to pay costs of £300 and a £34 surcharge.
He was disqualified from driving or owning a driving licence for a year.
