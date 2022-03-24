A YOUNG dad turned to drugs and then to dealing as he struggled to cope with life following the loss of his grandfather, his barrister said.

Zack Hobbs, 26, of Severn Close, Pontymister, Risca, was jailed after he was caught trafficking cocaine and ecstasy in the Gwent Valleys.

Thomas Stanway, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court how the defendant was pulled over in his Audi car by the police last September.

He was a wanted man after they discovered he was linked to a criminal called Andrew Thomas who was running a drugs line called the ‘A-line’.

Detectives found mobile phone evidence which implicated Hobbs as Thomas was “sourcing” drugs from him.

One message related to Thomas asking him for £1,200 worth of what was believed to be cocaine.

Hobbs pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine and ecstasy.

He also admitted possession of ketamine after officers found a small amount of the class B drug in the Audi.

Mr Stanway said Hobbs had three previous convictions for three offences, including assault from 2018.

Andrew Davies, representing Hobbs, said: “The best mitigation in this case is clearly the early guilty pleas entered by the defendant at the very first opportunity.

“He’s a young man, he’s still only 26 and he is and has demonstrated that he can be a hard-working young man.

“He works in the environmental industry and has worked in a dangerous and hazardous occupation.

“The defendant cleans out tanks that deal with chemicals and he is clearly highly thought of in that regard by his employers.”

Mr Davies added: “Throughout his life, he’s had no father figure other than his grandfather.

“His grandfather sadly passed away and this had a significant effect upon the defendant.

“He began to abuse drugs to a significant effect and that in itself led to him failing a drugs test with his previous employers and he lost his employment.

“This was a young man who had lost his father figure, he was depressed, he was using drugs and he turned to selling drugs in order to fund his own habit.

“The defendant has made strident efforts to return to being a hard-working father and partner.

“He will lose his job and he will be separated from his young daughter and it will clearly have an effect on the loving relationship with his partner who is present in court.

“The defendant deeply regrets his descent into drug usage and dealing.”

The judge, Recorder John Philpotts, jailed Hobbs for three years.