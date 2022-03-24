A “FLAGSHIP” housing development for the over-55s has been unanimously approved by Caerphilly County Borough Council’s planning committee.

Outline planning permission to build a 100 per cent affordable housing development on the Ty Darran care home site in Risca was submitted by Caerphilly Homes – a branch of the council – and was granted by the planning committee at a meeting on March 23.

The former care home closed more than a decade ago and planning permission to demolish it was granted in April 2021.

The new plans for the site include 46 apartments, a community garden, allotments and shared spaces which will be used for coffee mornings, yoga classes, watching sports or art classes.

Cllr John Ridgewell, who represents Ynysddu, praised the development and joked about putting his name down for one of the apartments.

The design and access statement, prepared by Pentan Architects on behalf of the council, states that every apartment will have “natural light” and access to an outdoor space.

It adds that the Ty Darran site is an “ideal location” for housing for the over-55s because the area is “highly sustainable”, owing to nearby shops, healthcare services, and public transport.

The development includes 19 car parking spaces with a minimum of two electric car charging points.

Due to being located in an area that is effected by flooding – a flood consequence test has been used to justify the granting of planning permission.

Natural Resources Wales supported the application subject to a bat roost replacement as part of the redevelopment.

One objection was received from a neighbour who had concerns about the overbearing impact the building could have on surrounding properties.

The report presented to the committee stated that whilst there was a degree of overbearing/overshadowing of surrounding buildings, it would not be considered unacceptable.

The Arboricultural Officer who is responsible for trees objected to the application based on the loss of high quality trees.

The report justified the removal of the trees as there will be “urban design benefits” in the development, including a “key design element” on the corner block of the building.

The Placemaking and Building Conservation Officer said if the building was moved further back to accommodate the trees, it would compromise the street scene.

The report adds that the significant social benefits of redeveloping this brownfield site for affordable housing overpower the loss of the trees.

This project will contribute to the council’s goal of building 400 new affordable zero carbon homes by 2025.

The outline planning application means that the design, access and place making aspects of the scheme are yet to be finalised.

A detailed application will be submitted by the summer.

The council has not yet received funding for the development, although it was included in its Programme Development Plan (PDP) 2021/22 application to the Welsh Government.