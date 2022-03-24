A SECOND man has been arrested after a major fire at a Gwent industrial estate.

The emergency services were called to the Heads of the Valleys Industrial Estate in the Caerphilly borough at around 1.34am on Saturday, March 19.

Crews from the South Wales Wales Fire and Rescue Service spent well over 24 hours tackling the blaze, which caused nearby residents to be told to keep doors and windows closed.

In the days that followed, Gwent Police arrested a 23-year-old man from Nelson, on suspicion of arson and burglary, in connection with the incident.

And today - Thursday, March 24 - a spokesman for the force has confirmed that a 24-year-old man from Rhymney has also been arrested on suspicion of arson and burglary.

Both men have since been released on conditional bail.

Investigations into the fire remain ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to contact police.

This can also be done anonymously via Crimestoppers.

Statement from Gwent Police in full

A spokesman for Gwent Police said: “We’re appealing for witnesses after a fire at the Heads of the Valleys industrial estate in Rhymney at around 1.40am on Saturday, March 19.

“A 24-year-old man from Rhymney was arrested on suspicion of arson and burglary and he has been released on conditional bail.

“The 23-year-old man from Nelson who was arrested on suspicion of arson and burglary has also been released on conditional bail.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information, including CCTV and dashcam footage, can call 101 or DM us, quoting log 2200090448.

“Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

What did the fire service say?





Following the fire, a South Wales Wales Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “At approximately 1.34am on Saturday, March 19, 2022, we received reports of a large commercial fire near the Heads of the Valleys Industrial Estate in Rhymney.

“Multiple crews from various locations across South Wales were in attendance and upon arrival were faced with a large, well-developed fire.

“Crews worked alongside partner agencies and emergency service colleagues to strategize and secure the area. Firefighters used specialist equipment including water bowsers and aerial ladder platforms to extinguish the fire. The fire was extinguished at approximately 5.46am on Sunday, March 20, 2022.

“Local residents were asked to keep windows and doors closed as a safety precaution due to the accumulation of smoke in the area. This measure has now been lifted.”