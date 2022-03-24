A TEACHER at Stanwell School in Penarth has been arrested and suspended following an allegation of possession of indecent images.

The 45-year-old man has since been released on bail.

The arrest is said to not be linked to the pupils or the school in any way.

A South Wales Police spokeswoman said: "A 45-year-old man from Barry has been arrested on suspicion of possession of indecent images.

"He has been released on bail pending further enquiries."

Trevor Brown, headteacher at Stanwell School, said: "One member of staff has been suspended following their arrest as part of a police investigation.

"In line with the school’s robust safeguarding procedures the member of staff was suspended with immediate effect and is not working at school.

"I would like to reassure the whole school community that there are no safeguarding concerns in relation to any other members of staff in connection with this investigation, and that Stanwell pupils are in no way at risk.

"Our school has exceptionally strong pastoral care networks. Pupils will, as always, have access to any support they may need through these."

Stanwell School was rated as excellent by Estyn in their most recent inspection in 2015. The comprehensive school has around 2,000 pupils and has a sizeable sixth form.

READ MORE:

The Vale of Glamorgan Council also reinforced that there were no safeguarding concerns at the school.

A spokesperson for the Vale of Glamorgan Council said: "A member of staff at Stanwell School in Penarth has been suspended following their arrest as part of a police investigation.

"The council’s safeguarding team are currently supporting the police with their enquiries.

"In line with the school’s robust safeguarding procedures the member of staff was suspended with immediate effect and is not working at school.

"There are no safeguarding concerns in relation to any other members of staff in connection with this investigation."