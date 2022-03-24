ANOTHER arson investigation is underway, after a major grass fire on the Gwent border.

The emergency services were called to Llangynidr Mountain, on the border of Powys and Blaenau Gwent last night - Wednesday, March 23.

It came after the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service received reports of a deliberately started grass fire.

On arrival, a significant fire was discovered up on the grassland.

Pictures, taken by South Wales Argus camera club members show the full extent of the fire.

A view of the fire, captured by Argus Camera Club member Chris Peberdy

With no risk to people or property, the fire service created a firebreak, and allowed the fire to burn out overnight.

Crews from Ebbw Vale were called to tackle the fire from South Wales, while the Mid Wales Fire Service also sent a number of crews – including a helicopter, to assist.

At its worst, it is thought that the fire was four miles wide.

Thankfully, it is not thought that anyone was hurt during the fire.

Another view of the fire, courtesy of Argus Camera Club member Katherine Morgan

What have the emergency services said?





Craig Thomas, divisional commander at the Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service Tweeted: “We currently have numerous appliances and helicopter fighting a four mile fire front on Llangynidr Mountain.

“Crews working extremely hard on difficult terrain.”

Despite the fire taking place on the Gwent and Powys border, it is understood that Gwent Police are investigating the potential for arson.

At the time of the fire, the force posted on social media the following message: “We are aware of the large grass fire on Llangynidr Common. South Wales Fire and Rescue Service are also aware.

“We are asking members of the public to refrain from visiting the area.”

Meanwhile, a spokeswoman for the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service has told the Argus that an investigation is underway.

She said: “At approximately 7.50pm on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, we received reports of a grass fire on Llangynidr Mountain.

“Firefighters from Ebbw Vale attended and assessed the fire and ensured further spread was prevented by a fire break.

“A stop message was received at approximately 8.41pm.

“If you see a grassfire, please contact 999. If anyone has any information on people causing deliberate fires contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”