INFLATION has increased again and is now at its highest level in 30 years in the UK as the cost of living crisis intensifies.
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation rose to 6.2 per cent in February, up from 5.5 per cent in January and again reaching the highest level since March 1992, when it stood at 7.1 per cent.
The rise was higher than expected and followed price increases on food, clothing and footwear and a range of products and services.
Energy costs are set to rise in April and due to the war in Ukraine, gas prices are also seeing a rise with the number likely to increase again before the end of the year.
If you’re wondering what this inflation means for you and your household costs, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) offers a calculator on its website that estimates how much you have been affected by the cost of living increasing.
The calculator allows you to identify which items are increasing your cost of living the most and it gives an estimate of how much your monthly spending has risen in the past year as well as compare this to previous years.
To find out more about the calculator, you can visit the ONS website here.
