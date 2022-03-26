Wales’s two national theatre companies, National Theatre Wales and Theatr Genedlaethol Cymru, are teaming up to tour Wales in spring 2022 with a brand-new production of Fabrice Melquiot’s extraordinary play, WANTED PETULA. This multilingual adaptation is the brainchild of Director Mathilde Lopez and her Cardiff-based theatre company August012, and it features a script translated by celebrated Welsh writer Daf James, that combines Welsh and English, and even a little French.

A dark and surreal comedy adventure, the story follows teenager Pwdin Evans who is pushed to breaking point by his ridiculous parents, step-parents and the weight of his teenage worries. He escapes by launching himself into space in search of answers and his missing cousin, Petula. The production will touch on the struggles of blended families, bilingual households, body image and relationships – topics that many young people and adults in Wales will no doubt identify with. With Director Mathilde Lopez at the helm, it will also be one fantastical, visual feast.

Mathilde is the Artistic Director of August012 and has a long history with National Theatre Wales, where she was recently appointed Associate Director. In 2013, she directed Rachel Trezise’s Tonypandemonium for NTW and will be reuniting with theatre designer Jean Chan on this new production of Petula. She was also part of the Creative Team behind Roald Dahl’s City of the Unexpected, a cultural extravaganza that took over the streets of Cardiff in 2016.

“I’m thrilled to delve into the incredible world of Melquiot with such a brilliant team of actors and theatre makers and wrestle with the magic and horror of teenage years. What a joy to be allowed to explore these fragile times in all their beauty, absurdity and complexity with the full trust and support of National Theatre Wales and Theatr Genedlaethol Cymru” said Mathilde.

Dewi Wykes will play the role of Pwdin Evans, while soul-folk jazz singer Kizzy Crawford will play the part of Petula alongside Tom Mumford, Sion Pritchard, Clêr Stephens and Rachel Summers as the parents and step-parents.

Petula will mark the second co-production between National Theatre Wales and Theatr Genedlaethol Cymru following 2015s {150}, a multi-platform experience exploring the lives of Welsh settlers in Patagonia. Arwel Gruffudd, Artistic Director of Theatr Genedlaethol Cymru, added: “It is a great pleasure once more to co-produce with National Theatre Wales, but this time also to collaborate with August 012, who bring their own unique vision to a very different theatre experience! It will also be great to be collaborate again with playwright Daf James, who brings his playful brand of theatre to this colourful and surprising project. We’re glad of the opportunity to present a production where both the English and Welsh language share the stage in a way that reflects the real-life experience of people in Wales today, and of young people in particular – although the play often takes us to a world far removed from our earthly reality!”

Both national companies and August012 are putting young people at the heart of the production by recruiting a panel of young advisors to feed into the creative process. Artistic Director of NTW, Lorne Campbell, said: “Building new audiences for theatre in Wales and making it relevant to more people, especially young people, is essential. Engaging, consulting and empowering young people as part of the theatre-making process not only enriches our work, it also generates new creative pathways to support their wellbeing, and maybe even inspire the next generation of theatre makers.” As well as building these new teams to advise on the show and marketing, tickets for under–25s will be priced at £10 across the whole tour.

PETULA will open at the Sherman Theatre, Cardiff, in mid-March 2022 before touring to Aberystwyth, Bangor, Llanelli, Milford Haven and Newport before ending the tour at Theatr Brycheiniog in Brecon on the 8th of April; the production is suitable for young people 12+ and adults.

This is the first project that will see all partners adopting the principles of the Theatre Green Book, an initiative by the theatre industry to work more sustainably and set standards for making sustainable choices in every part of the creative process.

Visit the show website: petula.cymru

Sherman Theatre, Cardiff 14–19 March

029 2064 6900 | shermantheatre.co.uk

Aberystwyth Arts Centre 22–23 March

01970 62 32 32 | aberystwythartscentre.co.uk

Pontio, Bangor 25–26 March

01248 382828 | pontio.co.uk

Ffwrnes, Llanelli 29–30 March

0345 2263510 | theatrausirgar.co.uk

Torch Theatre, Milford Haven 1–2 April

01646 695267 | torchtheatre.co.uk

Riverfront, Newport 5 April

01633 656757 | newportlive.co.uk/en/venues/riverfront

Theatr Brycheiniog 8 April

01874 611622 | brycheiniog.co.uk

National Theatre Wales

National Theatre Wales collaborates with people and places to make powerful, brave theatre inspired by the experiences and stories of the nation. Since its inception as the English language theatre company of Wales, NTW has been bringing people together to reimagine and push the boundaries of what theatre can and should be.

NTW’s work has been formed out of connections made between communities and theatre makers; reshaping perceptions of what theatre is, how it’s made and where it happens. In NTW’s first ten years, the company has embedded itself in the different communities of Wales, building partnerships and relationships to unearth and tell stories on a variety of different stages: beaches, mountains, military training grounds, warehouses, nightclubs, village halls, theatres, and aircraft hangars to name but a few; as well as reaching a global audience through innovative and experimental approaches to digital theatre.

Through TEAM and Creative Development, NTW has broken new ground working inclusively with communities and theatre makers. By connecting people and creativity within their own localities and landscapes, the company rethinks the way in which work is made, whilst creating transformative opportunities and experiences that deepen the impact and value of theatre.

nationaltheatrewales.org | @NTWtweets