COVID has been linked to 20 other dangerous conditions, new research from the United States suggests.

People who have experienced the virus have been warned of the increased risks of developing heart and cardiovascular issues within a year of having it.

The new study, published in Nature Medicine, analysed 154,000 Covid survivors in the US.

It warned that long term effects can include heart failure, stroke, irregular heart rhythms, cardiac arrest, blood clots and blood vessel diseases as well as inflammation disorders.

20 cardiac disorders were linked to patients with Long Covid with the most common of symptoms being fatigue and shortness of breath.

Director of women’s heart health at Northwell Health in New York, Evelina Grayver was not involved in the study but shared her thoughts with Fox News: “The new arrhythmias, or the abnormal heart rhythms that people experience, are significant as well and can become incredibly handicapping for a lot of patients."

Ziyad Al-Aly, the senior study author and chief of research at the VA St. Louis Health Care System, said: “We found an increased risk of cardiovascular problems in old people and in young people, in people with diabetes and without diabetes, in people with obesity and people without obesity, in people who smoked and who never smoked.

“What really worries me is that some of these conditions are chronic conditions that will literally scar people for a lifetime."

Acute coronary disease Angina Atrial fibrillation Atrial flutter Cardiac arrest Cardiogenic shock Deep vein thrombosis Heart failure Ischemic cardiomyopathy Myocarditis Myocardial infarction Non-ischemic cardiomyopathy Pericarditis Pulmonary embolism Sinus bradycardia Sinus tachycardia Stroke Superficial vein thrombosis TIA Ventricular arrhythmias

You can find out more about the symptoms and long-term effects of Covid, as well as any of the above conditions via the NHS website.