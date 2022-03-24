STEPHEN Wilhite, the inventor of the short-video format the GIF, has died of Covid aged 74.
His wife, Kathaleen, confirmed he died on March 14 of the virus.
Wilhite invented the GIF in 1987 while working in CompuServe and won a Webby lifetime achievement award in 2013 for his creation.
The GIF is still a popular video format used across many social media and internet sites.
RIP Stephen Wilhite, creator of the GIF. This was the first GIF ever created in 1987. pic.twitter.com/gqtMBqEOdg— Blade McG (@Blade__McG) March 23, 2022
He told the New York Times in 2013: “I saw the format I wanted in my head and then I started programming."
He also said the first image was an airplane and insisted that the word was pronounced with a soft “G,” like Jif peanut butter.
Anyone using a hard “G,” “are wrong,” he said. “End of story.”
His wife Kathaleen said: “There’s way more to him than inventing GIF".
She also said after his retirement in 2001 “he never stopped programming."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.