BENT coppers, romance and singalongs – much like the show itself, the first reunion of Line of Duty's stars had it all, and our subscribers now have exclusive access to a recording of the full event.

AC12's Steve Arnott, Kate Fleming and Ted Hastings are experts in handling confidential information ... but let a few secrets leak out as they were grilled in aid of a good cause.

Actors Martin Compston, Vicky McClure and Adrian Dunbar were on stage with the show's creator Jed Mercurio and host Gordon Smart for all the big questions.

To find out more about how you can watch the show and how to subscribe please click HERE!

Highlights included the trio recreating their viral TikTok dance, a raucous sing-song led by Dunbar and McClure revealing which female co-star she would have "happily kissed".

While plenty of laughs were shared, the big question was put to the team too... is the case being built for a seventh season?

And, of course, the stars couldn't be returned to freedom without delivering a catchphrase or too first.

The event, recorded at Port Glasgow Town Hall, is now available to watch exclusively to our subscribers.

You can pay as little as £1 for your first month and that fee will go directly to Ardgowan Hospice – a charity close to Martin Compston's heart which the reunion was in aid of.

To sign up, visit our subscribe page here and take advantage of our latest amazing offers.

Our exclusive recording of the event is available to subscribers HERE right now.

Subscriptions can be cancelled at any time.

If you would like to make a further donation to Ardgowan Hospice, you can do so HERE.

Linda Kelly, of Ardgowan Hospice, said: "We want to thank everyone who has subscribed to watch our exclusive audience with AC-12 event.

"I would like to thank the sponsors, Arnold Clark, Clyde Eats and Specsavers Greenock for supporting us.

"I would like to also thank The Greenock Telegraph and Newsquest for handling the recording of the evening, and of course Martin, Vicky, Jed, Adrian and Gordon for coming along and supporting the hospice.

"We are extremely blessed to have a patron who holds not only the cause, but the people of Inverclyde really close to his heart."