LINE of Duty’s stars opened the book at their first reunion since season six – and by taking out a subscription to this title, you'll have access to a full video of the event.

AC12’s Steve Arnott (Martin Compston), Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure) and Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar) were joined by creator Jed Mercurio and host Gordon Smart for an almost two-hour interrogation packed with laughs.

The audience made sure not to let the cast off the hook – convincing them to give up the details on who their favourite guest stars were, what was REALLY going on between Fleming and DCI Jo Davidson … and even the lyrics to their secret on-set song, complete with karaoke.

Their dance skills were on show too, as the viral video shared by McClure during filming of the final season was recreated.

The biggest question of all was also put to the squad: do we have any evidence of a seventh season on the way?

Line of Duty was watched by millions – and this is the first reunion of its stars since the end of the sixth season.

Our subscribers will have exclusive access to a full recording of the reunion, which will go live at 7pm tonight.

You can pay as little as £1 for your first month for a subscription and that fee will go directly to Ardgowan Hospice – with Compston arranging the event in aid of this good cause.

Linda Kelly, of Ardgowan Hospice, said: "We want to thank everyone who has subscribed to watch our exclusive audience with AC-12 event.

"I would like to thank the sponsors, Arnold Clark, Clyde Eats and Specsavers Greenock for supporting us.

"I would like to also thank The Greenock Telegraph and Newsquest for handling the recording of the evening, and of course Martin, Vicky, Jed, Adrian and Gordon for coming along and supporting the hospice.

"We are extremely blessed to have a patron who holds not only the cause, but the people of Inverclyde really close to his heart."

