THE millions of viewers who tuned into Line of Duty can be in no doubt about AC-12’s acumen when it comes to busting bent coppers … we perhaps didn’t expect them to be such talented dancers, too, but the cast’s first reunion since the show was put on hold offered solid evidence for that being the case.

Stars Martin Compston, Vicky McClure, Adrian Dunbar were joined by showrunner Jed Mercurio and host Gordon Smart, raising money for charity in An Audience With Line of Duty: AC12.

As a newly released teaser for the reunion reveals, the actors starring as Steve Arnott, Ted Hastings and Kate Fleming haven’t lost their touch.

They returned to Port Glasgow Town Hall to share memories and laughs, and to be quizzed – including on whether plans are in the works for a seventh season.

AC12 were back together in front of a live audience

As well as Dunbar showing off one of his trademark catchphrases, the trio had the crowd cheering when they threw back to a viral video from the filming of season six.

Back then, criminal forces were given some respite as Compston, McClure and Dunbar took on a TikTok dancing challenge, shared on Instagram and Twitter.

Explaining the background to the moment at the reunion, Dunbar said: “I thought it was one of those charity things that [Vicky] does all the time.

“She says, ‘Adie, say hello to these people, come on just do it, it’s for charity, just do it now!’

“So I thought it was one of them. So I just went, ‘oh right, okay’.”

“Yeah but you moved, it was great,” Dunbar replied.

“I did, I done a few moves there. I did, I did. I got a lot of good response from that.”

Then the music kicked in – Justin Wellington’s Iko Iko – and the cast couldn’t resist round two. Steve Arnott’s moves might even have improved…

The reunion was in aid of Ardgowan Hospice – a cause close to Compston’s heart.

He has been patron of the hospice since losing his own uncle, Joe Hendry, who was cared for by its compassionate staff around a decade ago.

Martin Compston said: "The money this generates will help to top up what we've raised for the hospice, especially with the increase in running costs they are facing."

If you would like to make a further donation to Ardgowan Hospice, you can do so HERE.