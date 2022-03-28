LINE of Duty’s catchphrases worked their way into the public consciousness like a mole in a police department.

They’ve lost none of their power since – as shown when the cast reunited for the first time since the show was put on hold.

Stars Martin Compston, Adrian Dunbar, Vicky McClure and showrunner Jed Mercurio were being interviewed by Gordon Smart at Port Glasgow Town Hall for a one-off fundraiser for Ardgowan Hospice.

The squad shared fond memories of the show, secrets and laughs – including Dunbar, who was cooking with gas as he perfectly delivered on one of his character’s most famed lines, leaving the audience in stitches.

Talking about a “little box” of catchphrases, Line of Duty creator Mercurio said: “The lid creaks open, it's handed to Mr Dunbar, and he delivers the catchphrase... there's one thing. You've got to say it for these people!"

Dunbar replied: "There's one thing I'm interested in and one thing only, and that's bent coppers."

Compston hosted his co-stars at the event to raise money for Ardgowan Hospice, which he is an avid campaigner for.

Other highlights included the trio recreating their viral TikTok dance, a raucous sing-song led by Adrian and Vicky revealing which female co-star she would have “happily kissed”.

Martin also told the crowd how he feared he had been killed off after a shock phone call, the secrets behind Ted Hastings's famous catchphrases were revealed and Gordon put the question on everyone's lips about a potential new series.

Martin Compston said: "The money this generates will help to top up what we've raised for the hospice, especially with the increase in running costs they are facing."

