MARTIN Compston has reunited with his Line of Duty co-stars and showrunner in aid of a charity close to his heart – and you can help support that good cause.

The Steve Arnott actor was joined on stage by creator Jed Mercurio as well as Vicky McClure, who plays Kate Fleming, and Adrian Dunbar, also known as Ted Hastings – the man who loves nothing more than catching bent coppers.

They headed to Port Glasgow Town Hall for their first reunion since season six ended to share memories and laughs, and to be quizzed by host Gordon Smart, including on whether there were plans for a seventh season.

Compston returned to his home town of Greenock to promote the event, supporting the fantastic work of Ardgowan Hospice, which has personal connections to the star.

He has been patron of the Greenock-based hospice since losing his own uncle, Joe Hendry, who was cared for by its compassionate staff around a decade ago.

On the work of the hospice, he has said: "Being a patron of the hospice means a hell of a lot of me.

“My uncle Joe Hendry, who was full of life and a well-known character, was cared for by the hospice in his final days.

“I was younger at the time, but I can vividly remember that the care they gave him was first class as they made him as comfortable as possible.”

Linda Kelly, of Ardgowan Hospice, said: "We want to thank everyone who has subscribed to watch our exclusive audience with AC-12 event.

"I would like to thank the sponsors, Arnold Clark, Clyde Eats and Specsavers Greenock for supporting us.

"I would like to also thank The Greenock Telegraph and Newsquest for handling the recording of the evening, and of course Martin, Vicky, Jed, Adrian and Gordon for coming along and supporting the hospice.

"We are extremely blessed to have a patron who holds not only the cause, but the people of Inverclyde really close to his heart."

