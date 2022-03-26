A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.
RICHARD DAVID MORRIS, 52, of Hood Road, Newport, was jailed for 24 weeks after he pleaded guilty to going equipped for the theft of a motor vehicle, fraud and breach of a suspended prison sentence for possession of a knife in a public place.
MATTHEW LEE ANDREWS, 34, of St James Way, Georgetown, Tredegar, was banned from driving for 15 months after he admitted drug driving with a cocaine derivative in his blood in Abertysswg on August 24, 2021.
He was ordered to pay £569 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.
CRAIG OSBORNE, 45, of High Street, Fleur-de-Lys, Blackwood, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.
His driving record was endorsed with six points.
MATHEW JAMES LOTHIAN, 38, of Crabs Castle, Pontrilas, Herefordshire, was jailed for 12 weeks after he was found guilty of assaulting a police officer at the Grange University Hospital, Cwmbran.
He was ordered to pay a £128 surcharge following his release from prison.
FLORIN STOIAN, 26, of Railway Street, Splott, Cardiff, was ordered to pay £419 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance in Newport Retail Park on February 14.
His driving record was endorsed with six points.
PETER DUNKA, 32, of Alice Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £244 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on April 24, 2021.
His driving record was endorsed with six points.
