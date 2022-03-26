THE Fire Fighters Charity welcomed Lynne Neagle, MS for Torfaen, to a prize-giving ceremony at New Inn Fire Station.

The fire station won the charity's January Bag it and Bank it Recycling Championship for Wales, after collecting two tonnes of unwanted clothing in its on-site clothing bank.

This went towards a record-breaking national total of £84,927, thanks to 380 tonnes of clothes being dropped off at the charity’s clothing banks outside 928 fire stations.

New Inn Fire Station was presented with a trophy and a hamper on the day, while Ms Neagle had the opportunity to hear more about how The Fire Fighters Charity supports all fire and rescue service personnel, both working and retired, with their health and wellbeing, as well as their spouses, partners and dependants.

Lynne Neagle said: "It was great to join everyone to see them presented with their award for their record-breaking recycling efforts. I also really enjoyed hearing about the services The Fire Fighters Charity provides across Wales and UK, including mental health support – an issue particularly close to my own heart."

The campaign not only helps divert a huge amount of unwanted clothing away from landfill, but it will also help the charity continue to support thousands of fire and rescue service personnel every year.

Kevin Biles, The Fire Fighters Charity’s sales manager, said: “I want to say a huge thank you to all those who took part in our Bag it and Bank it Recycling Championship this year. You’ve not only helped us recycle a huge amount of unwanted clothing, but you’ve also helped us soar past our target of £80,000.

“Seeing the efforts that individual stations have gone to this year to make our recycling drive such a success has been incredible – the result says it all.

“If it wasn’t for these generous donations, we simply wouldn’t be where we are today. Clothes recycling is such an important revenue stream for the Charity and these funds will go a huge way in helping us to continue to support thousands of fire and rescue service personnel every year.”