A SPECIAL concert is taking place in Newport tomorrow.

Hope Project will be bringing live classical music to the city’s Friar’s Walk throughout the afternoon of Saturday, March 26.

There will be three concerts on the day from members of St Woolos Sinfonia and violin soloist Gisele Bonadeo-Boll in the empty shop across from H&M.

The concerts will take place at 11am, 1pm and 3pm. There will also be art on display from local artist Carl Butcher throughout the day in the same lot.

St Woolos Sinfonia will be performing music during the one-hour-long concerts from Bach, Mozart and other classical composers. The orchestra was previously known as St Woolos Players and was founded in 2008. The orchestra is based in St Woolos Cathedral and has performed across Wales.

They consist of a range of professional musicians and are led by conductor Tianyi Lu from New Zealand.

Gisele Bonadeo-Boll has been playing the violin from the age of three. Since her arrival in the UK after studying at McGill University and performing hundreds of concerts with I Musici de Montreal, she has performed regularly with St Woolos Sinfonia and has been leading The City of Newport Symphony Orchestra since 2018.

The Hope Project was started by Ms Bonadeo-Boll during lockdown to offer free live music in the city of Newport.

Ms Bonadeo-Boll said on her CrowdFunding page for the event: “This idea began to develop in the early, frustrating summer of 2020 when I realised all my musical work was gone. As a freelance musician there was nothing on the horizon.

“I was listening a lot to Phillip Glass' music which I find very healing and comforting... I wanted to share this beautiful, healing music with others who I knew were also suffering in many ways.”

The event will be sponsored and supported by Anglo Oregon Brewing Company, Kevin Ward Media, Ty Cerdd, Tin Shed Theatre Company, Arts Council of Wales, Welsh Government and National Lottery.