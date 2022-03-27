A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

ANTHONY PAUL BLAIR, 40, of Oakfield Road, Cwmbran, was jailed for 25 weeks after he admitted stealing 40 Lambert & Butler cigarettes and a bottle of Jack Daniel's whiskey worth £62.79 from the Co-op in Newport, drug driving with cocaine in his blood and being in breach of a suspended prison sentence for theft.

He was banned from driving for 12 months.

SIMON HARRIS, 46, of Edward Terrace, Abertridwr, Caerphilly, was jailed for 46 weeks after he pleaded guilty to threatening to set fire to a woman’s property, breach of a suspended prison sentence for harassment and possession of cannabis.

He was ordered to pay a £128 surcharge following his release from custody.

KIAN WILLIAMS, 19, of Twissell’s Road, Tranch, Pontypool, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with a cocaine derivative in his blood on Merthyr Road, Abergavenny, on August 29, 2021.

JOSEPH ANDREW GIBBS, 44, of Tranch Road, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £549 in fines, compensation and a surcharge after he admitted assaulting a police officer, drunk and disorderly behaviour and causing criminal damage to a Gwent Police vehicle.

THOMAS BUCHANAN, AKA BOWDEN, 28, of Mynyddislwyn, Blackwood, was banned from driving for six months after he pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified in Ystrad Mynach on March 19.

He was ordered to pay £319 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

SIMON JONES, 43, of Maindee Road, Cwmfelinfach, was ordered to pay £199 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted public disorder at the Grange University Hospital, Cwmbran, on January 28.

DAVID MANUEL PECICAN, 20, of Dewstow Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £968 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

IESTYN PARRY, 49, of Bridge Street, Abercarn, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.