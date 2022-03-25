Live: Updates as mask-wearing restrictions are set to be lifted

Mark Drakeford live as mask-wearing restrictions to be lifted
- Mark Drakeford is set to announce the lifting of the requirement to wear masks on public transport and in retail settings.
- He will also announce it is no longer going to be a requirement to isolate if you have tested positive.
- He will advise that while it is no longer going to be a legal requirement, it is still advised to continue with these.
