Live: Updates as mask-wearing restrictions are set to be lifted

By Elizabeth Birt

Last updated:

  • Mark Drakeford is set to announce the lifting of the requirement to wear masks on public transport and in retail settings.
  • He will also announce it is no longer going to be a requirement to isolate if you have tested positive.
  • He will advise that while it is no longer going to be a legal requirement, it is still advised to continue with these.