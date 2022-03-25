Rattan furniture is setting the trend for garden looks in 2022. Everywhere you look the stylish weaving is on comfortable seating, tables and decorative garden pieces.

As we prepare for a warm spring, now is the time to do the garden revamp you’ve been thinking about all winter.

And if you want to score yourself some lovely rattan pieces, we’ve created a list of some of the best items and where you can buy them.

Homebase rattan garden furniture

This Matara Tea For Two Bistro Set is perfect for both comfort and style. It has two handwoven rattan style chairs with polyester cushions and a square glass table.

For a pop of style, this Florence Sofa Set features a hand-woven resin weave design combined with grey cushions, perfect for relaxing in the garden.

ManoMano rattan garden furniture

This Rattan Garden Furniture Outdoor 5pcs Patio Sofa is perfect for relaxing and entertaining. It features a 3 seater sofa, corner stool, and a glass topped coffee table.

Better yet, the seats can be put together according to your own design and space, to create your unique seating area.

And what better rattan accessory for any garden than the swinging egg chair? This Hanging Chair is the perfect addition to your rattan furniture and can be purchased here.

Aldi rattan garden furniture

This Grey & Cream Rattan Bistro Set is perfect for smaller gardens if you still want to get some nice rattan pieces. It consists of two rattan effect chairs and a table.

(Aldi)

For some extra seating, how about these stools and benches. Both can extend existing rattan furniture pieces and add some more room for your garden parties.

The Range rattan garden furniture

If you’ve got a hot tub and want to add steps that will suit your garden style, The Range has got you sorted. The Canadian Spa Rattan Corner 2-Tier Step is neatly designed to wrap around the corner of your outdoor tub and provide much easier access.

The steps come in a straight shape also.

If you want peak relaxation this summer, then opt for this New Hampshire Reclining Chair. It comes in a natural coloured rattan style, so your relaxation will be stylish and comfortable.

B&Q rattan garden furniture

This Pilares Rattan effect 2 seater Coffee set is perfect for any little garden nook. All items stack easily on top of each other so it can be easily stowed away in the winter months.

Wayfair rattan garden furniture

This beautiful dining set is perfect for those al fresco meals. It sits 6 people and comes in a brilliant black shade. The cushions are removable so can be washed easily, and the glass top table is perfect for wiping down.

Head to Homebase, ManoMano, Aldi, Wayfair, B&Q and The Range to see all the rattan style furniture available.