Live theatre is returning to Rougemont School in Newport with their production of classic Hollywood musical Singin’ in the Rain.

After a two-year hiatus due to the Covid pandemic, pupils are finally able to welcome audiences back to the school’s state-of-the-art theatre.

Boasting well-known songs such as Make ‘em Laugh and Good Morning, the play is sure to be the highlight of the year for pupils and teachers who have worked tirelessly to ensure the show goes on.

“We are thrilled that we are finally able to welcome audiences back into Rougemont after so long,” said headmaster Robert Carnevale.

“The pupils are excited to finally get back on the stage and Singin’ in the Rain is such an iconic musical – it’s the perfect production to launch the return of our performing arts programme.”

The return to the stage has been supported by many local businesses including Ron Skinner and Sons and A1 Skips, who have seen the importance of the performing arts in ensuring pupils return to some sort of normality.

Professional musicians from the area make up the 20-piece band together with more than 70 pupils from the ages of eight to 18 performing on stage.

Performances of Singin’ in the Rain will take place on March 29, 30 and 31, and tickets can be purchased at rougemontschool.co.uk.