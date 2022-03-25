WITH live performances returning, following delays due to the Covid pandemic, there was a buzz in the air as people gathered at Riverfront Theatre in Newport on Thursday, March 24, for Ballet Cymru 2 Made in Wales.
The production was 80 minutes long, including a 20-minute interval, and included 12 dancers – one male, 11 female – from the Pre-Professional Programme, who will soon be embarking on professional dance careers.
Each dancer demonstrated awe-inspiring skill, moving effortlessly in a flawless flow, with each piece created by Wales-based choreographers. All the dancers were graceful and talented - both individually and while moving in synchroneity.
Ballet Cymru prides itself on doing things a bit differently and this production was no exception. While some may envision ballerinas in pink tutus dancing to classical music this production was modern and upbeat, balancing the exhilarating and the reflective with each choregraphed movement.
The skill of dancers, along with those who created the pieces and music, was undeniably the focus of this production – rather than relying on elaborate costumes or over the top effects.
While outfits were kept quite simple, the lighting and smoke added a dramatic flair throughout, enhancing the show. Each piece was emotive and beautifully crafted, allowing audience members to interpret in their own way.
This captivating show certainly quenched a thirst for live entertainment which many have felt recently. Each dancer was poised and passionate, individually and as a collective, and they will surely go far in their dance careers.
