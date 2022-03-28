A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

CODY GILBERT, 25, of Market Place, Abercarn, was banned from driving for two years after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with ketamine in his blood on October 22, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £470 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

DAVID LEE REYNOLDS, 35, of Edward German Crescent, Newport, was ordered to pay £369 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted causing criminal damage to an iPhone and the wing mirror of an Audi A1 car on Chepstow Road on October 14, 2021.

GARETH LESLEY THOMAS, 37, of Ty Isaf Park Road, Pontymister, Risca, was banned from driving for three years after he admitted drug driving with cannabis in his blood on High Street, Blackwood, on September 24, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

LEE PROSSER, 34, of St George’s Court, Tredegar, was conditionally discharged for six months after he pleaded guilty to taking a bicycle without the consent of the owner in Ebbw Vale on August 2021.

He was ordered to pay £457 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

GEMMA JONES, 31, of Hodges Crescent, Pengam, Blackwood, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after she admitted driving while disqualified on Selway Avenue on January 4.

She must complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement, was banned from driving for 20 months and ordered to pay £300 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

NICHOLAS HUMPHREYS, 31, of Cwmavon Road, Blaenavon, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to two counts of assault by beating and threatening criminal damage.

He must complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and was ordered to pay £120 in a fine, compensation and a surcharge.

SORIN CIRPACI, 27, of King Street, Newport, was banned from driving for seven months after he admitted driving while disqualified on the M4 Junction 23a westbound on February 5.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.