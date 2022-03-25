WITH Bridgerton back on our screens, it's time that we Debutantes dressed for the occasion.

The popular period drama is beloved for its romantic regency storylines and fun acoustic pop covers, not to mention its fashion choices.

Last social season, fans swooned over the colourful and elegant print dresses and corset tops and now "Regencycore" is back and bigger than ever.

Here are ten of the best Bridgerton-eqsue dresses that you can get on the High Street that will help you make Lady Whistledown's gossip pages.

Bridgerton. Phoebe Dyvenor as Daphne Basset in episode 203 of Bridgerton. Credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix

10 Bridgerton-style dresses to nail that Regency style

Blue Ditsy Floral Lace Trim Tie Back Midi Dress

Blue Ditsy Floral Lace Trim Tie Back Midi Dress. Credit: New Look

This V-neck, lace-trimmed dress from New Look is perfect for promenading for suitors or plotting against any gossip columnists that come to tear you down.

The ditsy floral pattern will see you right through the social season from Spring into the Summer months.

We adore the black lace trim that gives this dreamy dress a modern twist and nudges it into the 21st century.

Add it to your basket for £29.99 via the New Look website.

Shirred deal 3/4 sleeve maxi dress

Shirred deal 3/4 sleeve maxi dress. Credit: boohoo

Be the talk of the Ton in this 3/4 sleeve maxi dress from Boohoo.

We are obsessed with the striking rust colour which is guaranteed to set you apart this social season.

The maxi dress includes a flattering longline silhouette and is a must-have and easy to pack piece for your summer suitcase.

It is currently 25% off and can be yours for just £15 via the boohoo website.

Nude Jaquard Square Neck Puff Sleeve Tiered Smock Dress

Nude Jaquard Square Neck Puff Sleeve Tiered Smock Dress. Credit: I Saw It First

Pop in pink this Spring with this gorgeous puff sleeve smock dress from I Saw It First.

Make a stir with the Jacquard finish, square neckline and tiered detail to help up your Regency core game.

With the dress' short length, it's that much more wearable in 2022 and we can totally imagine a modern-day Daphne Bassett sporting one.

Pick up the frock for 70% off at just £13.50 via the I Saw It First website.

READ MORE: Best Bridgerton-style homes for sale in the UK from Zoopla - See inside them

READ MORE: Dress like HBO's Euphoria - Shop the best looks from I Saw It First

Blue Floral Print Square Neck Short Puff Sleeve Midi Dress

Blue Floral Print Square Neck Short Puff Sleeve Midi Dress. Credit: I Saw It First

It doesn't get more Regency core than this blue floral print midi dress from I Saw It First.

Promenade to your heart's content in this gown that includes the classic Regency square neck and short puff sleeves.

Then, shake up the high society with a daring front split that is sure to turn heads.

Take it home for £12 via the I Saw It First website.

Printed cup detail swing dress

Printed cup detail swing dress. Credit: boohoo

Boohoo are owning the Bridgerton-style trend and this sage swing dress is no exception.

Hold on to your dance cards because the printed dress is also available in lilac.

If you find florals in Spring less than ground-breaking, we recommend this subtle leopard print alternative to help you strut into Spring and become the diamond of the season we know you are.

The mini dress is currently 25% and can be yours for £13.50 instead of £18 via the boohoo website.

Lost Ink Plus midi smock dress with tie front in pretty floral

Look lush in lilac this Spring with this Lost Ink Plus midi smock dress from ASOS.

We are obsessed with the tie front and dainty floral pattern that could have been found on the racks of the Modiste's Genevieve Delacroix store.

To sweeten the deal, the lilac frock is currently 20% off, down from £48.

Make it yours for £38.40 via the ASOS website.

READ MORE: Bridgerton series two full cast ahead of the Netflix series return

READ MORE: Wear it like Netflix's Emily in Paris - Recreate her best looks from ASOS, Boohoo and more

Bright Orange Linen-Look Puff Sleeve Midi Dress

Bright Orange Linen-Look Puff Sleeve Midi Dress. Credit: New Look

Orange might be a favourite of one of the most determined Mamas in the Ton, Lady Portia Featherington, but now you can make it your own.

Brighten up your Spring with this statement maxi dress from New Look.

The square neckline, short puff sleeves and midi length are effortlessly elegant while still being comfortable enough to make your own way in the world - just like Eloise Bridgerton.

If orange isn't your colour, you can also pick up the dress in white, black and pink meaning you can play at being a Bridgerton practically every day of the week.

Add it to your basket for £27.99 via the New Look website.

Lemon Chiffon Floral Extreme Frill Wrap Over Skater Dress

Lemon Chiffon Floral Extreme Frill Wrap Over Skater Dress. Credit: I Saw It First

Bring a little Bridgerton flair into your day to day with this lemon yellow and blue floral print chiffon skater dress.

The playful print is combined with a mini length skirt and long frill cuff sleeves to give you a modern twist on the popular period trends of the day.

We can't get enough of the wrap over front neckline and frill front detailing.

Take on the social season in style for just £18 via the I Saw It First website.

READ MORE: Where is Bridgerton filmed? See all the locations featured in the Netflix series

READ MORE: Bridgerton Secret Cinema Ball extended into April - How to get tickets

Blue Linen Back Detail Tiered Smock Dress

Blue Linen Back Detail Tiered Smock Dress. Credit: I Saw It First

Blow the rest of high society away in this blue linen smock dress from I Saw It First.

It has all the classic features of the era - the pastel colour, a square neckline, puff sleeves and tie back detailing.

But the adorable mini length, this darling dress is perfect for any bottomless brunch or Bridgerton binge day that you've got booked.

Pick it up for only £15 via the I Saw It First website.

Miss Selfridge frill detail smock dress in lilac ditsy

You'll be the diamond of the season in this frill detail smock dress thanks to ASOS.

The Miss Selfridge lilac ditsy print is fun and feminine taking from your day calling on friends to courting your eligible suitors.

Not to mention, it's easy on the purse strings too since it's currently 25% off.

Make it yours for £26.20 via the ASOS website.

Bridgerton series two will be available to stream on Netflix from March 25, 2022.