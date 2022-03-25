SPRING is here and the warmer weather has started to make an appearance in areas of the UK.

It’s time for us Brits to enjoy our gardens again and gather friends and family round for a feast outside.

If you do find it getting a bit chilly while hosting your garden BBQ or pizza oven party, there’s no need to head indoors with plenty log burners and fire pits available to add to your garden this year.

Here’s a roundup of BBQs and pizza ovens you can buy for your garden gatherings, available from Aldi, The Range, Ooni and more.

BBQs and pizza ovens your garden needs in 2022

Gardenline Kamado Ceramic Egg BBQ

Gardenline Kamado Ceramic Egg BBQ (Aldi)

If you’re looking to host a lovely night in your garden, this BBQ could be just what you need to cook up a storm.

With this BBQ, you’ll get 2 cooking grills, bamboo side shelves, a polyester cover plus more.

It’s available to buy via the Aldi website for £399.99 and next day delivery is available at the time of writing.

Kingfisher Drum Charcoal BBQ with Cover

This BBQ is perfect for cooking up some grub in the sun and comes complete with a cover so it’s protected from the harsher weather.

The lid of this BBQ is ideal for when you’re controlling the temperature of the BBQ for your meat and vegetables.

Available via The Range’s website, this BBQ will set you back £89.99.

Fast delivery options and delivery to store are available.

Ooni Koda 12 Gas Powered Pizza Oven

Cook pizza from the comfort of your own garden with this pizza oven.

Whether you believe in pineapple on pizza or not, this could be just what your garden needs and a cooked pizza in just 60 seconds sounds like heaven to us.

This could be yours for £299 via the Ooni website.

Standard delivery is 2 working days, Monday to Friday.

GoodHome Tippah 4.0 Black 4 burner Gas BBQ

Make a statement in your garden this summer with this 4 burner BBQ.

You’ll be able to cook plenty of food for your guests and the attached sideboard allows for the space you need when preparing your meal.

For £270 via B&Q’s website, this could be just what you need to compliment the sunny weather this year.

Click and collect is available and you can choose a delivery date at checkout.

Gardenline Gas Pizza Oven

Gardenline Gas Pizza Oven (Aldi)

If you’re sure it’s pizza that you fancy for your dinner, this pizza oven will be sure to deliver.

This pizza oven comes with a pizza stone and is easy to move around so you can make space for it in your garden.

This could be yours for £199.99 via the Aldi website and next day delivery is available at the time of writing.

Argos Home Kettle Charcoal BBQ with Pizza Oven

Get the best of both worlds with this BBQ and pizza oven in one.

When you can’t decide whether you want to eat BBQ food or tuck into a fresh pizza, this solves all your problems.

It’s available for £85 via the Argos website, for click and collect and next day delivery.

Roccbox

This Roccbox pizza oven by Gozney is portable and perfect for hosting with its 60-second cook time.

You’ll be able to cook more than pizza with the Roccbox as it’s able to create a smoky flavour idela for charring steak and other meats.

It could be yours for £399 and it’s available in two colours, Olive and Grey, via the Gozney website.