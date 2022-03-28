Here are more babies recently born in Gwent.
Every Monday on our New Arrivals page we give them a big welcome to the world.
If you’ve recently had a baby and would like to share your news with us go to www.southwalesargus.co.uk/new-baby/ and fill in our easy-to-use Q&A.
Ariella-Rose was born on March 3, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lbs 13oz. She is the first child of Chelsea Richards, of Newport.
Isabella Beatrice Brown was born on February 16, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 10oz. Her parents are Charlotte Snape and Benjamin Brown, of Ebbw Vale, and her big brother is Oscar, three.
Mila-Mar Rose Bayliss arrived on February 12, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8lb 4oz. Her parents are Caitlin Bishop and Ryan Bayliss, of Tredegar, and her big brother is Theo, five.
Azaiah was born on March 11, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 2oz. His mum and dad are Chloe Rogers and Muzzy Ali,of Newport, and his siblings are Aniyia, five, and Kayan, two.
Ace Thomas Fewings was born on January 26, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8lb 6oz. He is the first child of Kacey Owen and Carwyn Fewings, of Tredegar.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.