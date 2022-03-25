FUEL prices across Newport and the wider Gwent area remain high, despite the government cutting fuel duty on petrol and diesel by 5p per litre.

Latest prices across the county do show a slight reduction since chancellor Rishi Sunak announced the cut in his Spring Statement earlier this week.

But, given how much fuel prices have risen in such a short space of time, the cheapest place to purchase petrol is still 11 pence per litre more expensive than it was on March 1.

Then, it was possible to fill up a tank at a cost of 142.9 pence per litre at the Gulf garage in Blaina.

Now, the cheapest station is a Tesco garage in Abertillery, where the price currently stands at 153.9 pence per litre.

Across the UK, the situation is just as bad – if not worse in places.

Prior to the fuel duty cut, petrol prices reached £1.67 per litre on Sunday, March 20, and diesel £1.79.

While it is virtually impossible to secure a bargain these days, the cheapest places to fill up your tank across the region can be found below, all the same.

Cheapest places for petrol in Newport and Gwent

Across the region, supermarkets, for the most part, are offering cheapest prices.

There are also huge differences in costs depending on where in the county that you look.

Once again, Monmouthshire is not the place to be for cheap fuel, while northern parts of Gwent see the lowest prices.

The latest figures come from fuel experts petrolprices.com.

Newport (and surrounding area – five miles)

Sainsbury’s Cwmbran – 156.9p

Morrisons Rogerstone – 157.7p

Sainsbury’s Newport – 157.9p

Morrisons Cwmbran – 157.9p

Asda Pill – 158.7p

Monmouth (and surrounding area – five miles)

Applegreen Ross-on-Wye (Daff-Y-Nant services south) – 166.8p

Shell A40 Symonds Yat services eastbound – 167.9p

Esso Coleford – 167.9p

Texaco Coleford – 167.9p

Shell Monmouth – 171.9p

Blaenau Gwent (and surrounding area – five miles)

Tesco Abertillery – 153.9p

Gulf Blaina – 155.9p

Tesco Ebbw Vale – 158.9p

Morrisons Ebbw Vale – 158.9p

Gulf Brynmawr – 161.9p

Caerphilly (and surrounding area – five miles)